See King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew Unite for Queen's Royal Procession

Queen Elizabeth II's four children are standing united to mourn their mother's passing.
On Sept. 12, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew walked together behind the procession of the late monarch's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles Cathedral on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland.
The siblings walked quietly behind the hearse as it carried the Queen's flag-draped coffin to the church for a service of thanksgiving in commemoration of her historic 70-year reign.
Charles, Anne and Edward all donned military uniforms during the procession. However, Andrew wore a suit. The Navy veteran has been barred from wearing his military garments until his mother's final vigil at Westminster Hall because he us a non-working member of the royal family.
In January, Andrew was stripped of his military affiliations and Royal patronages by the Queen after being sued by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that the Duke of York sexually abused her when she was 17 years old. (In a 2019 interview with BBC, Andrew denied Virginia's sexual assault claims, and in Feb. 2022, Andrew and Virginia settled out of court.)
Once the Queen's coffin made it inside the cathedral, the Duke of Hamilton and Brandon placed the Crown of Scotland on top of it once it was placed on a wooden stand.
According to the Associated Press, Rev. Calum MacLeod spoke about the Queen's legacy during the service. "And so, we gather to bid Scotland's farewell to our late monarch, whose life of service to the nation and the world we celebrate," he said. "And whose love for Scotland was legendary."
The Queen's coffin will remain at the cathedral until Sept. 13 so the public can have a chance to pay their respects.
On Sept. 12, Prince Harry penned a touching tribute to his late grandmother, saying that he is forever grateful for the memories he shared with her.
"She was globally admired and respected," the Duke of Sussex wrote on his website. "Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'"