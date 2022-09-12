Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears During Emotional Reunion With Ex Justin Long

Watch : Drew Barrymore DMs Gigi Hadid, Charli D'Amelio & More!

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long reunited for an emotional conversation about their past.

In the season three premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show on Sept. 12, Barrymore reunited with her ex, who she dated from 2007 to 2010. The talk show host immediately broke down in tears saying, "I will always love you so much. You were so important to me. I really am, I'm really grateful."

The Charlie's Angels star continued, "I feel like we've been through so much together too. When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, ‘You know, I've really grown up Justin.' I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated."

Nodding his head vigorously, Long replied, "You were the best."