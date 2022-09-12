Why Prince Harry Won't Wear Military Uniforms at Ceremonial Events After Queen's Death

Watch : Prince Harry Shares Emotional Message Outside Windsor Castle

Prince Harry will not be in military uniform for any ceremonial events following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

As a non-working member of the royal family, the Duke of Sussex, 37, will not be permitted to wear the garments at any of the five traditional events leading up to the late monarch's funeral, including the final vigil which will take place in Westminster Hall.

Harry spent 10 years in the Army, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours in Afghanistan. The Duke continues to work with fellow servicemen, sponsoring support for wounded women and men as they adjust to life post-injury.

Although Harry—who stepped away from royal duties with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020—has been barred from sporting the military gear, his uncle Prince Andrew—who is also a non-working member of the royal family—has been granted permission to wear his military uniform, but only at the final vigil.