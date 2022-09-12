Why Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Took a Break From Their IVF Journey

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Get Naughty on MGK Tour

While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker still hope to grow their family, they've pressed pause on one step in their journey.

The Kardashians star, 43, discussed why she and the blink-182 drummer, 46, are taking a step back from their in vitro fertilization process.

"We started an IVF journey, but I stopped," Kourtney told WSJ. Magazine in an interview released Sept. 12. "It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married."

Kourtney and Travis—who tied the knot in Italy in May—documented the ups and downs of their experience with IVF on last season of The Kardashians. Fans also saw the Poosh founder and the musician explore other options and at one point do an Ayurvedic Panchakarma cleanse, which Kourtney told WSJ. Magazine involves "no sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar" for five days.

"It's to reset your body," she said. "You do all of that—and it's cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours. Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it's fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby."