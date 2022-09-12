Teen Girl Shares Why She Wanted to "Welcome" Meghan Markle With Hug After Queen's Death

A teen girl opened up about the moment she hugged Meghan Markle during the royals’ walkabout at Windsor Castle: “It was just quite an amazing moment.”

Meghan Markle has left an unforgettable impression on a young girl.

As the Duchess of Sussex—along with her husband Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton—greeted a crowd of well-wishers during their walkabout outside Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II's death, she hugged a teen girl, who is now opening up about what led to that now-viral moment.

"We were just waiting for her to come, and she just came near me and asked my name, and how my day was, how long I was waiting," the 14-year-old British girl told CNN Sept. 11. "I asked if she could have a hug, and she hugged me back."

The teen added, "It was just quite an amazing moment. I'm still shaking now. I really can't explain what the feeling was when she did it, but it was really nice."

When CNN correspondent Scott McLean asked the young girl why felt compelled to hug Meghan, she responded, "because I look up to her in some ways, and it just felt like it was the right thing to do."

The girl also admitted to also feeling some sympathy for the Duchess due to her strained relationship with the rest of the royal family.

"It was quite nice to see William and Kate and Meghan and Harry together," she said. "I just wanted to show her that she's welcome here and wanted to hug her after everything that's happened."

On Sept. 10, Meghan, the Duke of Sussex, and the Prince and Princess of Wales held a united front as they greeted the crowd of mourners and looked at tributes that were left for the late Queen following her death on Sept. 8.

During the walkabout, Harry reflected on the loss of his grandmother. "It's a lonely place up there now without her," he told several fans in the large crowd, as seen in a video captured by The Sun. "Every room she was in, we felt her presence throughout."

