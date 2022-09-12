Inside the 2022 Emmys Gift Bag: 22 Luxe Items That Are Red Carpet-Worthy

Ah, stars, they're just like us. Except they get invited to the Emmys and they have the chance to receive luxurious vacations and gifts featured in the Emmys 2022 Gift Bag and in the Emmys Giving Suite at the event.

This year, Backstage Creations will produce the 74th Emmy Awards Giving Suite designed by Josh Johnson Home, featuring his signature look of Modern Hollywood Glamour for stars like Selena Gomez, Angela Bassett, Taye Diggs, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Jean Smart, Kerry Washington, Seth Meyers and host Kenan Thompson to enjoy.

From everything needed to indulge in a self-care day from companies like Nu Skin and Crystal Hills Organics to a Hasbro action figure that can be created in the owner's likeness, this year's Emmys gift bag will not disappoint. It's so large and filled with so many gifts that it's packed in a Ricardo Beverly Hills suitcase.

If you've ever wondered what goodies and experiences celebrities are treated to at award shows, you've come to the right place. Scroll below to check out what's in this year's Emmys gift bag and featured in the Emmys Giving Suite.