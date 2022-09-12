Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Step Out at US Open and NYFW Event

Watch : Kendall Jenner Gets COZY With Devin Booker: SEE PIC!

Stronger than ever.

One day after strutting her stuff on the runway at the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner hit up the Marni Spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway show on Sept. 10 in Brooklyn where she was joined by her on-again boyfriend Devin Booker.

Sitting side-by-side in the front row, the supermodel wore a floral fit-and-flare dress from the Italian luxury fashion house, styled with black tights and black knee-high stiletto boots, while the NBA star kept his vibe cool wearing a blush pink sweatshirt teamed with shorts and shades.

The following day, Kendall, 26, and Devin, 25, were spotted sharing a suite at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens as they watched the men's singles final match at the 2022 US Open.

The two were captured cheering on tennis pros Casper Ruud of Norway and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in a video posted by the tournament's official Instagram page. The Sept. 11 clip was cleverly captioned, "DEVIN BOOKER AND KENDALL JENNER KEEPING UP WITH THE US OPEN."