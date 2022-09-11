Jennifer Lawrence Makes Glamourous Red Carpet Return at Toronto International Film Festival

Jennifer Lawrence returned to the red carpet several months after giving birth to her first child, a son. See her look at the Toronto International Film Festival and pics of other celebs at the event.

Watch: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name of Baby Boy With Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is back rocking the red carpet, this time as a mom.

The Oscar winner showcased a glamorous look at the premiere of her latest film, Causeway, at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 10. Lawrence wore a strapless black Dior Haute Couture's fall 2022 gown with a ruffled, off-the-shoulder neckline and sheer overlay. The premiere marked the actress' first red carpet event since giving birth to her and husband Cooke Maroney's first child early this year.

Lawrence, who has been photographed out in public several times since welcoming her baby boy, recently revealed the infant's nameCy—in a Vogue interview. She and her husband named their son post-war American painter Cy Twombly, one of Maroney's favorite artists.

In the interview, Lawrence also gushed about motherhood. "I mean the euphoria of Cy is just—Jesus, it's impossible," she told the outlet. "I always tell him, 'I love you so much it's impossible.'"

Lawrence's latest film, a psychological drama, marked its world premiere at the Toronto festival and is set to be released in theaters and on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4. 

photos
Every Time Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Twinned in White Tees

See photos of the actress and other stars at TIFF:

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lawrence

The actress makes her red carpet return following the birth of her first child, a son, earlier in the year. She appears here at the premiere of Causeway.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Taylor Swift & Sadie Sink

The singer and her All Too Well star appear together at a panel event.

Russ Martin for Hulu
O-T Fagbenle, Elisabeth Moss & Max Minghella

The Handmaid's Tale stars appear at the season five premiere for the Hulu series.

Russ Martin for Hulu
Yvonne Strahovski

The Handmaid's Tale star poses in a red gown at the season five premiere for the Hulu series.

Russ Martin for Hulu
Elisabeth Moss

The Handmaid's Tale star is all smiles at the season five premiere for the Hulu series.

Russ Martin for Hulu
Max Minghella

The Handmaid's Tale star appears at the season five premiere for the Hulu series.

Tracey Biel
Jessica Chastain

The actress is all smiles at the Variety Studio, presented by King's Hawaiian.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Lena Dunham

The Girls star appears at the Catherine Called Birdy premiere.

Tracey Biel
Ryan Eggold

The star visits the Variety Studio, presented by King's Hawaiian.

Tracey Biel
Nicolas Cage

The star poses for pics at the Variety Studio, presented by King's Hawaiian.

Tracey Biel
Eddie Redmayne

The star makes an appearance at the Variety Studio, presented by King's Hawaiian.

Tracey Biel
Evan Rachel Wood, Eric Appel & Daniel Radcliffe

The Weird: The Al Yankovic Story stars appear with their director at the Variety Studio, presented by King's Hawaiian.

PICJER/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Kate Hudson

The actress is red hot at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere.

Sam Santos/Shutterstock
Daniel Craig

James Bond is too cool at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Lily James

The Pam & Tommy actress strikes a pose at the What's Love Got To Do With It? premiere.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Harry Styles

The star appears onstage at the My Policeman press conference.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Joe Alwyn

The actor appears at the Catherine Called Birdy premiere.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Keegan-Michael Key & Jordan Peele

The Key & Peele duo attends the Wendell & Wild premiere.

Sam Santos/Shutterstock
Janelle Monae

The star appears at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere.

