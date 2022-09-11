Lea Michele Says She Has COVID-19 and Will Be Absent From Broadway's Funny Girl for 10 Days

There's nothing funny about coronavirus.

Lea Michele has announced she has tested positive for COVID-19, four days after beginning her leading role as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway. As a result, she will be forced to miss several performances.

The actress shared the disappointing news on her Instagram Stories explaining that she must quarantine as she recovers.

"In following production protocol I cannot return to the theater for 10 days," she wrote on Sept. 10. "Thankfully staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from being exposed."

The Glee alum shared she wasn't the only one at the theater battling the virus.

"Funny Girl has been and still is tackling a tremendous wave of COVID with close to a dozen company members currently out," she continued. "We are almost on the other side of this and our swings and understudies are doing such an incredible job to keep our show on its feet."