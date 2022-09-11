Prince Harry Tells Mourners Windsor Castle Is a “Lonely Place” Without Queen Elizabeth

Watch : Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Stay in U.K. After Queen's Death

A quiet castle.

Two days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry greeted mourners outside Windsor Castle and reflected on the loss of his grandmother.

"It's a lonely place up there now without her," he told several fans in the large crowd gathered outside her home Sept. 10, as seen in a video captured by The Sun. "Every room she was in, we felt her presence throughout."

Harry was joined by his wife Meghan Markle as well as his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton, who were recently given the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales by by King Charles III. This marked the first time in more than two years that the foursome—once dubbed the "Fab Four" by the British press—reunited in front of cameras to meet with members of the public.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been in the U.K. already prior to the queen's passing at Balmoral Castle, her vacation home in Scotland, on Sept. 8. After a grave message from her doctors, Harry, William, and other royal family members rushed to the 96-year-old's side, but the brothers were unable to get to the residence in time to see her before she passed, according to multiple reports.