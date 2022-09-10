Dixie D'Amelio Shaves Her Head to Debut Her Most Drastic Hair Transformation

Watch : Dixie D'Amelio Reveals Real Reason Why She Didn't Go To College

Dixie D'Amelio is all the buzz at New York Fashion Week.

The influencer shocked fans when she showed up to the Harper's Bazaar Global Icons Party on Sept. 9 with a shaved head. Along with the new 'do, Dixie rocked a custom Etro gown featuring a halter neck and sexy side cut-outs.

Ahead of the event, the 21-year-old documented the transformation in a YouTube video, saying at one point, "I've wanted to do this since sixth grade."

She explained in the clip, "I just want like, to restart," later adding, "We're gonna make it a moment."

Mulling over the major decision one last time, the TikTok star reminded herself that it's just hair that can always grow back.

"Everyone who I've told is like, ‘Oh, that's going to be dope,'" she continued. "And if someone doesn't like it, then who cares."

She added, "I just want to be a cool girl."