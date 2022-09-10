Kim Kardashian Sits With Sarah Jessica Parker at Star-Studded Fendi New York Fashion Week Show

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Fashion Evolution

Bible, this a major fashion moment.

Kim Kardashian was once of the many famous faces who attended the star-studded Fendi show, which celebrated the 25th anniversary of the luxury label's legendary Baguette handbag, during New York Fashion Week.

At the Sept. 9 event, held at Hammerstein Ballroom, the 41-year-old donned a skintight, sparkling paneled Fendi dress as she front row next to Sarah Jessica Parker, who arrived wearing a checkered collar button-up with exaggerated sleeves, teamed with a slip skirt with a seafoam green lettuce hem and matching satin pumps from her own SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker collection.

Both fashionistas have strong ties to the Fendi brand. Last year Kim collaborated with the label on a co-branded Skims capsule collection. The line included monogram bodysuits, body-con dresses and tights.

Parker's Sex and The City character Carrie Bradshaw famously carried several Fendi Baguette bags throughout the series. In one particularly memorable mugging scene from a 2000 episode, Carrie is seen held at gunpoint and asked for her bag, to which she replied, "It's a Baguette."