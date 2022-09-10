See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for the First Time Since the Queen's Death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reunited with the royal family.
The couple officially made their first public appearance after Queen Elizabeth II's death.
Harry and Meghan joined his brother Prince William, along with Kate Middleton, outside Windsor Castle to view tributes to the Queen on Sept. 10. The foursome wore all black as they met with members of the public.
Earlier in the day, William was by King Charles III's side at the Accession Council at St James's Palace in London, where Charles was officially proclaimed the new king during a formal ceremony.
The brothers' walkabout marks a rare joint appearance for the royal family and Harry and Meghan, following a reportedly strained relationship amid the Sussexes' move to the United States.
However, a source close to Charles recently quashed rumors of an estrangement, per the BBC, and the King personally sent love to Meghan and Harry during his first public address to the nation on Sept. 9.
During his speech, he noted, "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas."
Harry and Meghan had been in the U.K. already prior to the Queen's passing at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. William, Charles and Camilla, now the Queen consort, rushed to the Queen's side after a grave message from her doctors, and Harry followed suit, but arrived at the residence after her death was announced.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then paid tribute to the monarch by blacking out the website for their Archewell foundation and writing, "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022."
In the wake of her passing, Meghan and Harry's children—3-year-old son Archie Harrison and 15-month-old Lilibet Diana—are now eligible to use the royal titles of prince and princess, though it's unclear if they will choose to do so.
Back in April, Harry and Meghan were able to visit Queen Elizabeth during their first joint trip to the U.K. since stepping back from their royal duties in 2020.
"It was just so nice to see her," the prince later told Today's Hoda Kotb, sharing that Her Majesty has "always got a great sense of humor with me."
Harry added at the time, "It was really nice to catch up with her."
See photos from their latest outing below.