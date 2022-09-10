Here's How Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis' Names Changed After King Charles' Accession

Introducing Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her oldest son was officially named King Charles III at the Accession Council in a ceremony at St. James' Palace in London on Sept. 10. Prior to his ceremony, in a pre-recorded speech on Sept. 9, he confirmed his son Prince William and wife Kate Middleton would receive the new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, respectively.
"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations," Charles said, "helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."
As a result, the three children's official surnames change to Wales and will now be known as George Cambridge, Charlotte Cambridge and Louis Cambridge at school. They began the academic year on Sept. 8, the day the queen passed away at age 96.
They were previously known as Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge due to William and Kate's titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which were scrubbed from their social media profiles and replaced with Prince and Princess of Wales following Charles' speech.
With their title changes, the king officially passes on his own past title to his son, while Kate assumes the one last held by the late Princess Diana, William's mother and Charles' ex-wife.
A royal source told E! News that Kate "appreciates the history associated with this role, but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path."
In his televised speech, Charles also said that William would take over another one of his past titles, the Duke of Cornwall, and will take on the responsibilities of the Duchy of Cornwall, a working British estate that brings in millions of pounds in revenue for the Royal family.