Here's How Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis' Names Changed After King Charles' Accession

Watch : King Charles Speaks Out After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing

Introducing Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her oldest son was officially named King Charles III at the Accession Council in a ceremony at St. James' Palace in London on Sept. 10. Prior to his ceremony, in a pre-recorded speech on Sept. 9, he confirmed his son Prince William and wife Kate Middleton would receive the new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, respectively.

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations," Charles said, "helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."

As a result, the three children's official surnames change to Wales and will now be known as George Cambridge, Charlotte Cambridge and Louis Cambridge at school. They began the academic year on Sept. 8, the day the queen passed away at age 96.