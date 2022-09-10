Linda Evangelista Returns to the Runway After 15 Years and Alleged Botched Procedure

Watch : Linda Evangelista Says Cryolipolysis "Permanently Disfigured" Her

A catwalk comeback.

After taking time away from the spotlight, Linda Evangelista returned to the runway during New York Fashion Week, closing out the Fendi show.

On Sept. 9, the 57-year-old sashayed her way down the catwalk wearing an elegant Tiffany's blue taffeta gown styled with diamond earrings, silver silk gloves. She also carried the luxury label's iconic Baguette bag, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.

Evangelista strutted her stuff in front of a star-studded front row crowd that included Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker—whose Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw famously carried several Baguette bags during the series.

She last walked a runway at the Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2008 show in Versailles, France. The recent Fendi show also marks Evangelista's first trip down the catwalk since the supermodel—who rose to fame as part of the fashion scene in the 1990s alongside such stars as Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell—shared that she allegedly experienced a botched result from a non-surgical fat-freezing procedure called cryolipolysis.