Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle After Queen's Death

Watch : Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Have New Royal Titles

The next generation of the royal family is all together.

Prince William and Prince Harry, along with their respective wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, put on a united front during a joint appearance outside Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 following Queen Elizabeth II's death and her son King Charles III's ascension to the throne.

This marks the first time in more than two years that the couples, once dubbed the "Fab Four," have been photographed together. All dressed in black, the couples appeared side-by-side on the grounds of the estate, which served as the late monarch's home for most of the past two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The queen died at her vacation home in Balmoral Castle, Scotland at age 96 on Sept. 8.

Still appearing together, the pairs walked to look at the flowers placed on the ground by mourners. William, Kate, Harry and Meghan then split off to greet the crowds gathered outside the gates of Windsor Castle. William was handed a Paddington Bear toy—a note to a sketch featuring the character and the queen during her Platinum Jubilee. Mourners brought their children and even a dog.