Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew and More Royals Unite at Balmoral After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II: Remembering Her 70-Year Reign

While King Charles III was in London to be formally proclaimed the new British monarch, his siblings and their families gathered near Balmoral Castle, Scotland, the home where their mother Queen Elizabeth II died.

On Sept. 10, two days after her passing at age 96, her younger children Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne and several of the her grandchildren were seen attending a private church service across a river from their late mom's most recent home.

Andrew joined daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and daughter Lady Louise Windsor, and Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall were later spotted greeting a crowd of mourners waiting outside and admiring large displays of flowers, gifts and notes dedicated to the queen, left outside Balmoral Castle.

This marked the second public appearance for Andrew since he was stripped of his royal duties earlier this year over his past friendship with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He was last seen in March at a ceremony honoring his late dad and the queen's husband, Prince Philip, who died last year at age 99.