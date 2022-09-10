Prince William Pens Heartbreaking Message to "Grannie" Queen Elizabeth II After Her Death

Prince William is mourning the loss of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
The Prince of Wales, formerly known as the Duke of Cambridge, broke his silence after Her Majesty died at her Balmoral Estate on Sept. 8.
"On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute," the Sept. 10 statement read. "So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign."
He continued, "I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade."
Referring to Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, William added, "My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives."
In his devastating message, Prince William also shared that losing the Queen still feels surreal.
"She was by my side at my happiest moments," he shared. "And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."
He concluded, "I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all. My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen. I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can."
William and Kate's tribute comes after the official Twitter account for the royal family confirmed that the Queen, the longest-reigning monarch in history, had passed away at the age of 96.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the statement read. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
Her Majesty's passing comes just hours after Buckingham Palace released a statement saying that doctors were "concerned" about her health and recommended that she remain under medical supervision.
As news surfaced about the Queen's declining health, several members of the royal family traveled to her estate in Scotland to be by her side, including William, King Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Prince Harry—who was already in Europe with his wife Meghan Markle for a charity event.
After the Queen's death, several tributes began pouring in from past and present leaders all over the world.
Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, tweeted, "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation's continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century."
Bill Clinton shared that he and wife Hillary Clinton are mourning the Queen's passing. "Throughout her remarkable 70-year reign, she led Britain through great transformations with unfailing grace, dignity, and genuine care for the welfare of its people," the former U.S. president said in a statement Sept. 8. "In sunshine or storm, she was a source of stability, serenity and strength."