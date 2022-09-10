Watch Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph in the "Wicked Good" Trailer for Disney+'s Disenchanted

Step into a magical world with your first look at Disney+'s Disenchanted with Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph.

Fairytales are in the air this fall. 

Disney+ released the trailer on Sept. 9 for the highly anticipated Enchanted sequel, aptly titled Disenchanted, and by the looks of it, the star-studded cast including Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph are taking us on a magical rollercoaster when it drops Nov. 24. 

Over a decade after the original film hit theaters, viewers see the characters 15 years after the events of Enchanted. Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and Giselle (Adams) are now married and Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) is in her teenage years.

The teaser starts off showing us that Giselle wants to in her own words "start a new life" as we see her preparing for a move outside of the city. She seems optimistic about the transition, joyfully declaring, "I know that change can be scary, but it can also be exciting," while Robert visibly shares the same sentiment. As he says, "If I learned anything from meeting a princess on a billboard, is that sometimes you just have to take a leap."

But fans quickly see another reality set in once they reach their disheveled new home in the suburban community of Monroeville, which Giselle calls a "fixer upper" in the promo. 

Rudolph's character Malvina Monroe is "a local queen bee," who "makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever" and adds her two cents about a home, per the streamer. Monroe confesses in the trailer, "I would have sold you this house—but ideal and slightly more upscale."

Giselle finds herself in a whirlwind, as her new life is "very different" than what she expected. By the end of the teaser, she admits, "I wished for a fairytale life and its all gone terribly wrong."

Will she find her happily ever after?  

We'll find out when Disney's Disenchanted begins streaming Nov. 24 on Disney+.

