DWTS’s Heidi D'Amelio Reveals How She Really Feels About Competing Against Daughter On Season 31

Heidi D'Amelio, shares her thoughts on competing with her daughter, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, on Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars.

Watch: Charli & Heidi D'Amelio to Compete on DWTS Season 31

Out of the way world, Heidi D'Amelio is on her way to the dance floor. 

The mother of TikToker Charli D'Amelio, is getting ready for her Dancing With The Stars debut alongside dance partner Artem Chigvintsev, where she will compete against her daughter. 

In an exclusive chat with E! News, the team spilled some tea on the competitive vibes between the mother-daughter duo with Artem revealing "They're very competitive," as Heidi agreed noting, "Yeah, it's a problem, yeah we are competitive."

But Heidi assured us that no family dinners are in danger of being ruined and things between the two competitors have remained "cordial so far." Heidi went on to mention that her daughter is "tough" saying, "You've got to watch out for her, she's spicy." Artem agreed, adding, "This is going to get good."

Although everything seems to be smooth sailing for the time being, Artem and Heidi collectively admit we'll need to revisit these sentiments after the first week. 

2022 TV Premiere Dates

As far as what we can expect from Heidi and Artem on the dance floor, the two remained tight-lipped about what to expect, but Artem shared his review of Heidi's dancing skills saying, "She's doing amazing actually, I have to say," continuing, "She says that I'm being patient. She's easy. She's very, very easy."  

Heidi went on to speak of the experience overall, saying she "could have never seen this coming," noting it's "pretty wild and very cool to be able to do it with Charli." 

ABC/Lou Rocco

Dancing With the Stars premieres live on Disney+ Sept. 19.

