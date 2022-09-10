We're a Sucker for Joe Jonas' Sweet Nod to Sophie Turner After His Eye Procedure

Watch : Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Discuss His Ex Taylor Swift's Music

Joe Jonas is seeing things a little differently these days.

That's likely because the Jonas Brothers singer recently underwent a STAAR Surgical eye procedure to upgrade his nearsighted vision to something better than 20/20. Speaking exclusively with E! News, the 33-year-old described the entire process as "life-changing" and shared that the first person he was most excited to see without the use of his glasses was none other than his "beautiful wife" Sophie Turner.

"But going on stage and playing for a crowd—and not having to deal with wearing glasses or contacts—was really cool," he noted as a close second, while promoting his EVO vision correction partnership. "That was a whole new experience that I never thought I would experience myself."

As someone with a busy schedule, Joe was also glad that he didn't have to take much time off following the procedure. "The recovery is what was really exciting for me," he shared. "The fact that I'm able to, 24 hours after the surgery, walk back to the post-op exam free as a bird, looking at things and I'm not wearing my glasses? Is this real? I just couldn't believe that that's actually a thing!"

So, what are his big plans now that he can ditch his lenses? Read on for more of his vision quest.