How the Jersey Shore Cast Reacted to Vinny Guadagnino Joining Dancing With the Stars

Watch : Why Vinny Guadagnino LOVES Chippendales

The only people more excited than Vinny Guadagnino about his Dancing With the Stars debut are his Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-stars.

"The group chat is lit right now," the reality star exclusively told E! News following the DWTS season 31 cast announcement on Sept. 8.

Vinny isn't the first of his cast mates to compete on the dance competition series, as Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino appeared on the 17th and 11th seasons of DWTS, respectively.

His co-stars are actually the reason he was inspired to join the show, as he told E! News, "Everybody's been so supportive over it."

He continued, "You say you're on Dancing With the Stars, it's epic. You could say you were doing a movie and this and that, people are like, 'Oh, that's cool.' But Dancing With the Stars, everyone's like, 'Let's go!'"

Luckily, Vinny has a leg up on his competition—which includes actress Selma Blair and The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice.