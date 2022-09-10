How the Jersey Shore Cast Reacted to Vinny Guadagnino Joining Dancing With the Stars

The only people more excited than Vinny Guadagnino about his Dancing With the Stars debut are his Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-stars.
"The group chat is lit right now," the reality star exclusively told E! News following the DWTS season 31 cast announcement on Sept. 8.
Vinny isn't the first of his cast mates to compete on the dance competition series, as Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino appeared on the 17th and 11th seasons of DWTS, respectively.
His co-stars are actually the reason he was inspired to join the show, as he told E! News, "Everybody's been so supportive over it."
He continued, "You say you're on Dancing With the Stars, it's epic. You could say you were doing a movie and this and that, people are like, 'Oh, that's cool.' But Dancing With the Stars, everyone's like, 'Let's go!'"
Luckily, Vinny has a leg up on his competition—which includes actress Selma Blair and The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice.
Not only have fans watched him fist-bump in the club on the MTV series, but offscreen, he has stripped it down as a frequent guest host at the Rio Las Vegas Chippendales.
"My Chippendales' family is probably gonna come out," he shared before joking, "When you see the naked guys in the audience, those are my fans. Those are my people."
But performing experience doesn't exclude him from putting in the hard work, as he revealed that rehearsal with his partner, first-time pro Koko Iwasaki, "is hard" so far.
"We just jumped into it and already, she's like, 'We're getting to work,' you know, non-stop," Vinny stated. "We've been rehearsing in four, three different cities. It's been crazy."
But Koko isn't worried about her partner's ballroom potential. In fact, the only thing she has to focus on is teaching him the routines.
"He knows how to be on TV, so I think that, in general, helps a lot," said the dancer. "Sometimes, we get people who maybe can dance more but have never done a TV experience, but he is so used to that. So, just being in front of a camera, I don't have to worry about that at all, which is so nice."
Dancing With the Stars premieres live on Disney+ Sept. 19.