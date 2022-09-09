Trisha Paytas Addresses Conspiracy Theory About Their Baby and Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

Trisha Paytas is responding to internet rumors about their pregnancy.
The social media star shared on TikTok that they are still "very much pregnant" and denied an online conspiracy theory that they gave birth to a reincarnation of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8 at 96 years old.
In a TikTok uploaded on Sept. 9, the influencer, who came out as non-binary last April and uses they/them pronouns, said they felt "embarrassed" to see their name trending under the late Queen's.
"Yesterday on the internet, I, for some reason, was trending," Paytas said in the video. "And I was so scared because I've been trying to stay out of drama and everything, and I realized the ultimate internet troll got trolled. And not in a good way. This was attention I did not want."
Paytas did not comment on the rumors when it was trending trending because they said it "felt weird to say anything about anything for a number of reasons" and because it would've been in "poor taste."
"There was a great tragedy, it felt weird. I'm a millennial so I felt weird that people were meme-ing this death," Paytas said, "I didn't want to make it about me. I'm so sorry to the royal family that my name was even trending under the Queen's, I was just so embarrassed."
Paytas said they "felt like a disappointment" telling people who texted or called them with congratulations about the baby's birth that they were still pregnant. Paytas, who is married to husband Moses Hacmon, previously gave an update about their pregnancy in a Sept. 7 tweet that read "1 cm dilated! Woo hoo!"
"I still don't get the correlation between the two," Paytas said, referencing the dilation and the Queen's death. "But I did not have my baby and there is no reincarnation of the Queen in my baby."
The 34-year-old also shared that besides feeling embarrassed, the rumors made them "sad" for their baby.
"My baby is not even born and she's just like this joke of the internet," Paytas said. "Please be kind to my baby. She deserves love and respect."
On Twitter, Paytas spoke out about still being "confused" by the conspiracy and feeling like they were "in a simulation."
"Imagine all this speculation of your unborn daughter coming out of nowhere," Paytas wrote. "I truly, for the first time ever, don't know how to handle this."