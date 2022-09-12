Exclusive

DRIVE!: Kane Brown Says This Collab Will Be the "Biggest Song" On His New Album

Kane Brown's latest album features his most sentimental collaboration to date. Hear the country star tell fans what to expect on the latest episode of E!'s DRIVE!.

By Paige Strout Sep 12, 2022 3:00 PM
Watch: Kane Brown REVEALS Why He's a Different Man

Sometimes the best collaborators are the people closest to us.

Just ask country star Kane Brown. Fresh off his new album Different Man, the singer appeared on the latest episode of E!'s digital series DRIVE! and told host Austin J. Mills all about teaming up with his wife, Katelyn Brown, behind the mic.

"My fan base has always known that she can sing, and we used to do covers back in the day when we first started dating," Kane shared. "So, they've been asking for five years for us to do a song, and we finally found the right one."

Aptly titled "Thank God," the song features the couple singing about how grateful they are to have found each other. Kane even thinks the track will be "the biggest song on my album."

His wife isn't the only collaborator on the record, though. Kane also teamed up with country superstar Blake Shelton for the album's titular song "Different Man."

In the past, Kane's even ventured outside the world of country music, working with artists such as rapper Swae Lee and DJ Marshmello. As far as which musical genre he would love to explore next, his answer might surprise you.

"I'm a huge rock fan," he told the DRIVE! host before clarifying, "And when I say rock—Slipknot, Korn crazy stuff."

But as much as the idea of going full heavy metal excites the star, he assured fans that won't be happening any time soon. "I'm not the type of guy that could do that," he joked. "I don't have that brand."

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

One brand Kane does have? As Austin put it, "the biggest car collector in the South."

The singer showed off his favorite picks on DRIVE!, including his 2016 Nissan GT-R, 2016 Cadillac CTS-V and his 2007 Subaru WRX STI, which is customized to look like Jesse's (Chad Lindberg) car from The Fast and the Furious.

But the car they chose to take out for a spin was Kane's newest "baby," his orange and black 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, complete with his initials painted on the wheels and engine.

Hear more from Kane in the full interview above.

Tune in to new episodes of DRIVE! Mondays at 8 a.m. on E! Online and E! News' YouTube page.

