How Kate Middleton Feels About Taking on Princess Diana's Title of Princess of Wales

Watch : Kate Middleton Is Officially a Princess

Kate Middleton has some pretty big shoes to fill.

On Sept. 9, King Charles III, who ascended to the British throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, passed on his Prince of Wales title to the new heir of the monarchy, Prince William. Naturally, as William's wife, Kate was dubbed the new Princess of Wales, a title previously held by Will's late mom Princess Diana before her death in 1997.

So, what does Kate think of the title change? A royal source said the 40-year-old "appreciates the history associated with this role, but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path."

Additionally, William and Kate—who share kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and and Prince Louis, 4—will adopt His Majesty and Queen Consort Camilla's previous roles as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, as well as retain their Duke and Duchess of Cambridge titles.