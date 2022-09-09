Kate Beckinsale Hits the Runway at New York Fashion Week in Silver Goddess Look

Kate Beckinsale shined bright in a shimmery silver look.
The Underworld actress took New York Fashion Week by storm on Sept. 9, wearing an ultra-glamorous and glitzy design to close out the Naeem Khan show at the Sony Hall. The Indian-American designer, who is known for his ostentatious gowns, dressed Kate in a metallic silver cropped bodice and a matching skirt that featured an intricate art deco motif.
The top, adorned in the same sparkly silver beading as the skirt, also included a high neck collar (which resembled a dramatic choker necklace) and several cuffs that wrapped around her arms.
All in all, she looked like a goddess in the lavish get-up.
And the attention was certainly on the dazzling creation as Kate's hair was styled in an elegant updo and her makeup was subdued.
This won't be Kate's only head-turning look this week.
The actress, who stars in the Prisoner's Daughter with Brian Cox, will soon touch down at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival to attend the film's premiere.
"Countdown to @tiff_net has started," she wrote on Instagram on Sept. 8. "So excited to be there next week for #prisonersdaughter that there's a credible chance I could spit a goat onto @coxusa's lap."
Kate's spitting comment could be a cheeky reference to rumors that Harry Styles spit on Don't Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine at the 2022 Venice Film Festival—which was debunked by Chris' rep. The actress' joke is just one example of how she and Brian hit it off while filming their new movie.
"If Brian and I were at school, we'd be separated instantly," she told Variety in an interview published on Sept. 8. "We're quite naughty and make each other laugh and we'd sit there, giggling, so we did have to get ourselves together a bit for the movie."