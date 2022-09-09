Exclusive

Jessie James Decker Reveals the Famous Friends She’s Asked for Dancing with the Stars Advice

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Jessie James Decker also shared her Dancing With the Stars strategy and which of her fellow contestants she was most excited to meet.

Jessie James Decker is doing Dancing With the Stars with a little help from her friends. 

In an exclusive chat with E! News, the country musician revealed which of her famous pals she reached out to for advice ahead of competing for the Mirrorball Trophy—besides husband Eric Decker, of course.

"I have my good friend Jana Kramer, because she did the show," she revealed. "I've already messaged Bobby Bones to help me, Jimmie [Allen]. It's been amazing to be able to reach out to friends that have done this, and help me do it, and will hopefully be there to support me."

​On Sept. 8, Decker was announced as one of 16 celebs competing on season 31. She'll be dancing with Alan Bersten, who Decker pointed out is from Minnesota, like her husband.

The two haven't actually begun practicing yet, with Decker revealing that they're the "only ones" who haven't started rehearsals. But, the singer says she's about a "six and a half, seven" out of ten in terms of dancing skills, given her experience on the stage and on TikTok, and she hopes dancing to one of her own songs would "pump her up" to impress the judges. 

"I know I have rhythm," she quipped. "I just, I've never done dancing professionally before."

Though Decker said she hasn't thought about her competition yet, she was most excited to meet Jason Lewis—a.k.a. Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall)'s lover, Jerry "Smith" Jerrod from Sex and the City

"I was like, 'Oh, I'd seen a lot of you before!'" Decker joked. "All of my text messages were like, 'Smith Jerrod, Smith Jerrod, Smith Jerrod.' I was like, 'I know, he's here!'"

See Decker and Lewis compete when Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars premieres live on Disney+ Sept. 19.

-Reporting by Charles O'Keefe

