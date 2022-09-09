Jessie James Decker Reveals the Famous Friends She’s Asked for Dancing with the Stars Advice

Watch : Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!

Jessie James Decker is doing Dancing With the Stars with a little help from her friends.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, the country musician revealed which of her famous pals she reached out to for advice ahead of competing for the Mirrorball Trophy—besides husband Eric Decker, of course.

"I have my good friend Jana Kramer, because she did the show," she revealed. "I've already messaged Bobby Bones to help me, Jimmie [Allen]. It's been amazing to be able to reach out to friends that have done this, and help me do it, and will hopefully be there to support me."

​On Sept. 8, Decker was announced as one of 16 celebs competing on season 31. She'll be dancing with Alan Bersten, who Decker pointed out is from Minnesota, like her husband.

The two haven't actually begun practicing yet, with Decker revealing that they're the "only ones" who haven't started rehearsals. But, the singer says she's about a "six and a half, seven" out of ten in terms of dancing skills, given her experience on the stage and on TikTok, and she hopes dancing to one of her own songs would "pump her up" to impress the judges.