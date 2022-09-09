Patrick Dempsey Looks Unrecognizable With Platinum Blonde Hair at Disney Event

Watch : Patrick Dempsey Takes the E!Q in 42

Patrick Dempsey, is that you?

The actor looked almost unrecognizable when he stepped out with a head of platinum blonde hair at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., on Sept. 9. Patrick—who will reprise his role as Robert Philip in the upcoming Enchanted sequel—was honored at the convention as a Disney Legend along with his former Grey's Anatomy co-star Ellen Pompeo, black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson and the late Chadwick Boseman.

So, does that mean Princess Giselle's husband will be channeling some Ryan Gosling-esque "Ken-ergy" in Disenchanted? Not quite. Patrick told E! News during the event that he actually dyed his hair for the part of racecar driver Piero Taruffi in the new Ferrari movie.

However, acknowledging "I'm known for my hair," Patrick noted to Variety that his new look may not sit well with those who prefer him with darker locks. "This has really jacked up a lot of people who don't really know how to embrace it," he joked. "Either they love it or hate it."