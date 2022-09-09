90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei Welcome Baby Girl: Find Out Her Name

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

The Brovarniks are now a party of five.

90 Day Fiancé's Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik welcomed a baby girl into their family on Sept. 6. The couple announced the news on Sept. 9 with a video collage posted on Instagram.

"SHE has arrived!!! We are so happy and proud to introduce Ariel Raya Brovarnik. Our baby girl was our anniversary gift, born September 6 at 11:40pm," Alexei captioned the post. "Finding out the gender in the delivery room was even more special than we could have imagined."

The video showed the reality stars in the delivery room alongside their newborn. In one of the photos, their daughter is seen holding on to her parent's finger.

Alexei also gushed about Lauren, his wife of 7 years, writing, "Thank you to my better half @lorenbrovarnik for making me the happiest man alive."

The Brovarnik family announced the were expecting their third baby in three years in an early Mother's Day post in May.