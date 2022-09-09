Gigi Hadid Gives Rare Update on Her and Zayn Malik's "Genius" Daughter Khai

Khai's mom is sharing more about their life together.
Gigi Hadid gave an update on how her motherhood journey with baby Khai has been going, as seen in an interview with Sunday TODAY airing on Sept. 11. During the model's chat with Willie Geist, Gigi gushed about how active the 24-month-old already is.
"I think she's a genius," she said of her daughter with Zayn Malik during an advanced clip of the interview. "But I think that's what everyone says about their kid."
Gigi added, "It's so much fun. The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she's a blessing."
Although raising her daughter is fun, she admitted that there is one part of Khai growing up that's been a bit hard to wrap her head around
"She's so mobile, from so early in the morning," Gigi shared. "So mobile. Jumping off things. Very brave, which is great, but you know."
She explained that she and her baby girl are "practicing doing dangerous things carefully," adding, "That's what I'm going to go for."
Although Gigi and Zayn have made it a point to protect her privacy by not sharing photos of her face on social media, the supermodel has given glimpses into her life at home with the little one.
Earlier this year, she took the opportunity to gush about Khai and called her "smart and so aware."
"A lot of my mom friends feel like that, and we're nearing the first couple years [with our kids]," she told InStyle in February. "You're obsessed with them, but sometimes you turn and you're like, 'Oh my god. Where did you come from?'"
At the time, Gigi also admitted she was excited to make memories with her daughter similarly to the ones of her own childhood.
"I'm really excited to take Khai skiing one day, because I learned to ski when I was, like, 2," she shared. "We're getting close."
No word yet on if the mother-daughter duo have hit the slopes, but it sounds like Khai is already embracing daring activities.