How to Raise a Child Star, According to the Momagers of Raising a F***ing Star

Being a parent is tough, but managing your child's Hollywood career comes with a whole different set of challenges.

That's something Raising a F***ing Star's Kia Brooks and Jessica Bunevacz know all too well. The stars of E!'s new reality series dished all about the ups and downs of raising their kids in the entertainment industry in an exclusive interview with E! News. And according to Kia, the key to maintaining a healthy manager/client relationship is all about separating family life from work life.

"I just try my best to separate the two," the mother of aspiring rapper Flau'Jae Johnson shared. "It's been a journey of trying to do that. I realized that it was a lot of pressure on her when I was her mom, trying to be her manager at the same time."

Kia doesn't take her role as a momager lightly, as she hopes to avoid the mistakes that other celebrity parent managers have made in the past, such as fighting over money or becoming estranged from their children.