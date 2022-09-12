How to Raise a Child Star, According to the Momagers of Raising a F***ing Star

Being a parent is tough, but managing your child's Hollywood career comes with a whole different set of challenges.
That's something Raising a F***ing Star's Kia Brooks and Jessica Bunevacz know all too well. The stars of E!'s new reality series dished all about the ups and downs of raising their kids in the entertainment industry in an exclusive interview with E! News. And according to Kia, the key to maintaining a healthy manager/client relationship is all about separating family life from work life.
"I just try my best to separate the two," the mother of aspiring rapper Flau'Jae Johnson shared. "It's been a journey of trying to do that. I realized that it was a lot of pressure on her when I was her mom, trying to be her manager at the same time."
Kia doesn't take her role as a momager lightly, as she hopes to avoid the mistakes that other celebrity parent managers have made in the past, such as fighting over money or becoming estranged from their children.
"I've been doing a lot of research on that, and I hate to say it, a lot of these parents are really soft," said Kia. "You gotta know what's going on with them. You gotta know what moves they are making and let them know where it can lead if you don't do the right thing. Don't be afraid of your kids because they making money."
Speaking of money, Jessica revealed on the show's Sept. 3 premiere that her daughter—up-and-coming model Breanna Bunevacz—is their family's biggest financial supporter. The monetary aspect of her daughter's career is something the momager can empathize with, as she supported her family financially during her childhood in the Philippines.
"[Breanna]'s very understanding and open to really helping the family," Jessica told E! News. "And I don't think I am pushing her to do things because I know that in her heart, she also loves what she's doing."
As a former model herself, Jessica is also familiar with the body image struggles her daughter faces in the modeling industry. Luckily, she has taught Breanna how to be "thick-skinned" when it comes to people's comments on her body.
"I've always taught Breanna, 'Don't even listen,'" said Jessica. "'Some of these people that will say bad things about you are just, maybe jealous or because they don't have a life or something.' I always remind her every now and then."
Get to know more of Raising a F***ing Star's talented cast in the gallery below, and tune in to new episodes Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. on E!.