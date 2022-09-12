Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton Set to Headline Stagecoach 2023

Country music’s biggest festival of the year is coming back to Indio, Calif. See the full lineup for Stagecoach 2023, including performances from Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett and more.

Watch: Why Luke Bryan Likes Performing at Stagecoach Festival

Kick the dust up and pack your cowboy hats: Stagecoach 2023 is coming sooner than you think.

On Sept. 12, organizers announced the lineup for the annual country music festival in Indio, Calif. In celebration of the festival's 15th year, fans are being treated to a stacked lineup of headliners including Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton.

"Stagecoach has been a festival for years that we really look forward to," Luke exclusively shared with E! News. "When we get to Stagecoach, just the size of the crowd and the vibe of the crowd is so enormous. It's just one of the highlights of the year."

Another perk of performing at the festival? The location, baby! 

"Seeing the palm trees, seeing the mountains in the background, seeing 30 or 40,000 country fans out there, it's pretty special stuff," the American Idol judge added before kicking off the Farm Tour, sponsored by the National Pork Board. "There's something for everybody and Stagecoach does such a great job of showcasing many different styles of country music and I think it's just a testament to where country music is as a whole and it's just fun."

From April 28 to April 30, fans can also enjoy music from Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Lainey Wilson, Melissa Etheridge, Nelly and many other artists.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Plus, Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse is back again for its fourth year to reveal new chefs, pit bosses and BBQ vendors.

And if all that wasn't enough to dust off your cowboy boots, organizers also announced Diplo will take over the Honky Tonk Dance Hall and curate his own DJ sets.

Festival passes go on sale to the general public Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. PST. Until then, keep scrolling to look back on all the best fashion moments from Stagecoach 2022.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Stagecoach
Maren Morris

Wearing Blumarine

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach
Mark Wystrach

Wearing vintage from High Class Hillbilly 

Instagram
Blake Horstmann

Wearing Custom The Normal Brand tank-top

Instagram
Tay Dome & Taylor Lautner

Tay wearing Britney Spears tank; Taylor wearing Bull Durham movie tank

Julia Drummond/Stagecoach
Ryan Hurd

Wearing Los Angeles Dodgers t-shirt with Purple Denim 

Instagram
Heather Rae El Moussa

Wearing ILA with Steve Madden boots, Chanel sunglasses, CAMILLA SERETTI earrings and Amazon cowboy hat

Instagram
Cassie Randolph

Wearing smitten crop top and lulu high waisted shorts with Saint Owen sunglasses and Free People boots

Instagram
Katie Thurston

Wearing Free People top with Lulus shorts, Steve Madden boots and HEYMAEVE jewelry 

Instagram
Mary Fitzgerald & Romain Bonnett

Mary wearing ASTR the Label with Steve Madden boots and APM Monaco jewelry; Romain wearing Tom Ford shirt, FashionNova denim and Nohow shoes

Instagram
Noah Erb & Abigail Heringer

Noah wearing Icon Swim shirt with Thursday Boot Company boots; Abigail wearing Free People with Madewell boots

Instagram @_tylervos
Giannina Milady Gibelli

Wearing I.AM.GIA

Instagram
Hannah Brown

Wearing For Love & Lemons top with Ali Grace vintage Levis shorts and Miron Crosby boots

Instagram
Colton Underwood

Wearing Culture Kings shirt

Instagram @joshfromlouisiana
Sutton Stracke

Wearing Alice + Olivia blouse with Veda shorts, Stetson hat and custom M L Leddys boots

 

Instagram
Katie Thurston

Wearing Showpo maxi dress with Steve Madden boots 

Instagram
Summer Pardi

Wearing AKIRA

Instagram
Brielle Biermann

Wearing Shein

Instagram
Morgan Willett

Wearing BootBarn

Instagram
Jason Oppenheim

Wearing denim button-down and cowboy hat

Instagram
Jessica Hall

Wearing Boot Barn

