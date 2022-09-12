Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton Set to Headline Stagecoach 2023

Kick the dust up and pack your cowboy hats: Stagecoach 2023 is coming sooner than you think.
On Sept. 12, organizers announced the lineup for the annual country music festival in Indio, Calif. In celebration of the festival's 15th year, fans are being treated to a stacked lineup of headliners including Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton.
"Stagecoach has been a festival for years that we really look forward to," Luke exclusively shared with E! News. "When we get to Stagecoach, just the size of the crowd and the vibe of the crowd is so enormous. It's just one of the highlights of the year."
Another perk of performing at the festival? The location, baby!
"Seeing the palm trees, seeing the mountains in the background, seeing 30 or 40,000 country fans out there, it's pretty special stuff," the American Idol judge added before kicking off the Farm Tour, sponsored by the National Pork Board. "There's something for everybody and Stagecoach does such a great job of showcasing many different styles of country music and I think it's just a testament to where country music is as a whole and it's just fun."
From April 28 to April 30, fans can also enjoy music from Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Lainey Wilson, Melissa Etheridge, Nelly and many other artists.
Plus, Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse is back again for its fourth year to reveal new chefs, pit bosses and BBQ vendors.
And if all that wasn't enough to dust off your cowboy boots, organizers also announced Diplo will take over the Honky Tonk Dance Hall and curate his own DJ sets.
Festival passes go on sale to the general public Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. PST. Until then, keep scrolling to look back on all the best fashion moments from Stagecoach 2022.