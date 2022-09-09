Julia Fox Wears Her Most Modest Outfit Just Hours Before Transforming Into a Femme Fatale

Watch : Julia Fox CLEARS UP Those Drake Dating Rumors

Julia Fox continues to keep her fans on their toes.

The Uncut Gems actress, who is known for rocking extremely risqué fashion, recently stepped out in New York City wearing her most covered-up ensemble yet. In fact, Julia's modest look was the perfect example of how to dress for this summer to fall transitional weather.

For her afternoon outing on Sept. 8, she ditched her signature all-black looks and opted for an oversized, baby blue sleeveless jacket, which featured a thick quilted fabric and small hoodie in the back. The model paired her outerwear with loose-fitted denim jeans and black lace-up combat boots.

And while Julia swapped out her go-to style, she kept her dramatic cat-eye, elongating her wings out to her temples in a frosty blue hue.

The star's casual, cozy vibe didn't last long, however.

Later that evening, Julia brought the wow factor to Vogue's New York Fashion Week party, where she turned heads in a revealing Iris van Herpen design.