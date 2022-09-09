Julia Fox Wears Her Most Modest Outfit Just Hours Before Transforming Into a Femme Fatale

Julia Fox continues to keep her fans on their toes.
The Uncut Gems actress, who is known for rocking extremely risqué fashion, recently stepped out in New York City wearing her most covered-up ensemble yet. In fact, Julia's modest look was the perfect example of how to dress for this summer to fall transitional weather.
For her afternoon outing on Sept. 8, she ditched her signature all-black looks and opted for an oversized, baby blue sleeveless jacket, which featured a thick quilted fabric and small hoodie in the back. The model paired her outerwear with loose-fitted denim jeans and black lace-up combat boots.
And while Julia swapped out her go-to style, she kept her dramatic cat-eye, elongating her wings out to her temples in a frosty blue hue.
The star's casual, cozy vibe didn't last long, however.
Later that evening, Julia brought the wow factor to Vogue's New York Fashion Week party, where she turned heads in a revealing Iris van Herpen design.
For the affair at the Standard Hotel, Julia sizzled in a see-through gown that completely displayed her toned abs and chest. The jaw-dropping look also featured floor-length sleeves that looked like batwings with its billowing pleated fabric.
Julia upped the ante by changing up her signature light brown hair for a stark black updo, complete with blunt bangs. And if you can believe it, her cat-eye was more dramatic than ever before as her wings looked like daggers, with its razor-sharp points extended out to her eyebrows and also lined inside the inner corners of her eyes.
If anything, the intensity of her beauty look complemented the gown's unique graphic lines and glamorous gothic vibe, making her a total femme fatale.
According to Julia, her daring sense of style is all about marching to the beat of her own drum.
"I think just being fearless, not giving a f--k, doing what I feel like doing, and not caring about whether society thinks it's normal or not," Julia told People in June. "If I think it's cool, then it's cool."
If her two polar opposite styles in one day are any indication, there's no doubt she's her own muse.