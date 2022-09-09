Everything We Know About Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

The world is preparing to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.
One day after Her Majesty peacefully passed away at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96, royal watchers are hoping to learn any and all details about her funeral.
While dates and further details of all events are expected to be announced in the coming days by Buckingham Palace, a State Funeral of the Queen is expected in about ten days and will be preceded by a period of Lying-in-State.
Several members of the royal family including Prince William and Prince Harry are expected to be in attendance. In addition, a senior White House official confirmed to NBC News' Savannah Guthrie that President Joe Biden will attend the funeral.
The President previously paid tribute to the Queen while delivering remarks at a Democratic National Convention reception on Sept. 8. "I had the opportunity to meet her before she passed and she was an incredibly gracious and decent woman," he said. "The thoughts and prayers of the American people are with the people of the United Kingdom and the commonwealth in their grief."
After the Queen is buried later this month at Windsor Castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel, her late husband Prince Philip will be transferred from the spot where he has been temporarily interred so he can be laid to rest by her side.
The remains of Philip, who passed away at age 99 in April 2021, are still at the Royal Vault at St. George's Chapel.
Previously, The Guardian reported that various officials have met two or three times a year to refine, hash out and smooth over any potential wrinkles in the Queen's funeral plans.
"Everyone around the world is looking to us to do this again perfectly," explained one participant, referencing previous state funerals, "and we will."
On Sept. 9, the United Kingdom began the first full day of national mourning following Her Majesty's death. In the morning hours, 96 gun salutes were fired and church bells tolled across the country and overseas in tribute to the Queen. The first full day of mourning comes exactly seven years after the late Queen became the longest reigning monarch in British history.
A service of prayer and reflection on the death of the Queen was held at St Paul's Cathedral. While King Charles III was not in attendance, the service included the first official rendition of God Save the King.
In his first speech to the nation as King, His Majesty paid tribute to his beloved mother. "She was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother," he said. "Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."