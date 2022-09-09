Everything We Know About Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Updates: Mourning, Funeral & Royal Succession

The world is preparing to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.

One day after Her Majesty peacefully passed away at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96, royal watchers are hoping to learn any and all details about her funeral.

While dates and further details of all events are expected to be announced in the coming days by Buckingham Palace, a State Funeral of the Queen is expected in about ten days and will be preceded by a period of Lying-in-State.

Several members of the royal family including Prince William and Prince Harry are expected to be in attendance. In addition, a senior White House official confirmed to NBC News' Savannah Guthrie that President Joe Biden will attend the funeral.

The President previously paid tribute to the Queen while delivering remarks at a Democratic National Convention reception on Sept. 8. "I had the opportunity to meet her before she passed and she was an incredibly gracious and decent woman," he said. "The thoughts and prayers of the American people are with the people of the United Kingdom and the commonwealth in their grief."