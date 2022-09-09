Nikki Bella Reveals Favorite Moment From Her and Artem Chigvintsev's Wedding

Nikki Bella couldn't be happier to be a married woman.
The WWE star tied the knot with her husband, Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, in Paris on Aug. 26. And while you may think her favorite part about her big day was the ceremony's gorgeous location, the star revealed it was actually her and Artem's vows to each other.
"It's amazing when you write your own, and it's so exciting to hear what they're gonna say," she exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 9. "But definitely, the vows were my most favorite. They were very emotional and beautiful, and I can't wait for the world to see them."
The day wouldn't have been complete without the couple's son, 2-year-old Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, by their side as their ring bearer. "Matteo was precious," Nikki told Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and Loni Love. "He was in baby Dior. He looked so cute, pure white. It was beautiful."
But the day didn't exactly go off without a hitch, as the 38-year-old revealed that "a lot of stuff went down." Fans will get to watch her wedding day play out—as well as the planning leading up to it—on the upcoming four-part E! special Nikki Bella Says I Do, which premieres early next year.
Not wanting to spoil the special, Nikki didn't clarify what "stuff" she was referring to. She did, however, sneak in a comment about her twin sister, Brie Bella.
"The wedding special really showed me that I get why they've always wanted Brie and I on reality TV for so many years," Nikki said, looking back at their time on E!'s Total Bellas from 2016-2021. "S--t just happens to follow us."
She continued, "Even on my wedding day, some of the stuff that went down, I was like, 'How? This is happening? This is a real thing that just stuff goes wrong on your wedding day?'"
Luckily, a lot went right, too. The wedding comes after Nikki and Artem first met as partners on season 25 of DWTS in 2017 and began dating in 2019. Artem popped the question in January 2020, and the two welcomed Matteo a few months later.
