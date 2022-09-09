Nikki Bella Reveals Favorite Moment From Her and Artem Chigvintsev's Wedding

Watch : Nikki Bella Shares FAVORITE Moments From Daily Pop

Nikki Bella couldn't be happier to be a married woman.

The WWE star tied the knot with her husband, Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, in Paris on Aug. 26. And while you may think her favorite part about her big day was the ceremony's gorgeous location, the star revealed it was actually her and Artem's vows to each other.

"It's amazing when you write your own, and it's so exciting to hear what they're gonna say," she exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 9. "But definitely, the vows were my most favorite. They were very emotional and beautiful, and I can't wait for the world to see them."

The day wouldn't have been complete without the couple's son, 2-year-old Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, by their side as their ring bearer. "Matteo was precious," Nikki told Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and Loni Love. "He was in baby Dior. He looked so cute, pure white. It was beautiful."