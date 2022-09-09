Hillary Clinton Shares Why Exactly She Wanted Kim Kardashian on New Show Gutsy

Watch : Kim Kardashian Beats Hillary Clinton in Legal Quiz

This might sound hard to believe, but Hillary Clinton can relate to Kim Kardashian in some ways.

Like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, the former Secretary of State has been labeled as just one thing. For Hillary, she's seen as just a politician, with Kardashian being referred to as just a celebrity.

But the former presidential hopeful and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, are trying to show that people are so much more than their jobs in the new Apple TV+ docu-series Gutsy.

"I was very struck by the work [Kardashian] had done on criminal justice and also her determination to become a lawyer," Hillary told E! News at the Gutsy premiere in New York City Sept. 8. "I know everything else about her very full life, but I wanted to focus, with her and all of the women that we interviewed, on what they were doing that was gutsy to help other people."