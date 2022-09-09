Hillary Clinton Shares Why Exactly She Wanted Kim Kardashian on New Show Gutsy

This might sound hard to believe, but Hillary Clinton can relate to Kim Kardashian in some ways.
Like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, the former Secretary of State has been labeled as just one thing. For Hillary, she's seen as just a politician, with Kardashian being referred to as just a celebrity.
But the former presidential hopeful and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, are trying to show that people are so much more than their jobs in the new Apple TV+ docu-series Gutsy.
"I was very struck by the work [Kardashian] had done on criminal justice and also her determination to become a lawyer," Hillary told E! News at the Gutsy premiere in New York City Sept. 8. "I know everything else about her very full life, but I wanted to focus, with her and all of the women that we interviewed, on what they were doing that was gutsy to help other people."
Added Chelsea, "And that none of us are the boxes that were often put in... I think that's something we really hope for with this show, that it helps people who watch it think, 'Wow, even women I thought I knew are so much more complex and nuanced and gutsy than I would have ever otherwise been able to understand.'"
And this goes for Hillary and Chelsea, too. Viewers will get to see what the mother-daughter duo are like in real life, not just what the cameras show from campaign trails and political speeches. As Hillary told E! News, "When you're in the public eye, people see a slice of you. And, you know, that's just one tiny aspect of who you are, what you care about, what you do, how you live. So I hope people learn more about both of us through this series."
Take it from Amber Ruffin, the host of Peacock's The Amber Ruffin Show, who personally got to know the duo while working with them on Gutsy. "She was hilarious, man!" Amber shared with E! News of Hillary. "We wrote a sketch and we had her read it with me—she got so many real like belly laughs! Her timing is fantastic."
And the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, with Amber adding that Chelsea is just as funny, if not funnier, than her mom. "I guess I don't know what I would have expected from them," Amber said, "but they were just like the funnest, regular-est [sic] guys."
Hearing stories like this is just what Amber Tamblyn was hoping for from Gutsy, as she understands what it's like to be defined by one aspect of herself. "I don't even really act anymore," she told E! News in a separate interview. "I've written seven books, and that's mostly what I do. I write for the New York Times. So I think everything is about perception."
And while the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star would love to be recognized for her talents off the big screen, she's confident that Gutsy will show people the strength in "knowing who you are, knowing what your worth is... regardless of what the world might see you as."
Gutsy premieres globally Sept. 9 on Apple TV+.