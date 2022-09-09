King Charles Honors "Darling Mama" Queen Elizabeth in First Speech After Her Death

Charles continued, "In her life of service we saw that abiding love of tradition, together with that fearless embrace of progress, which make us great as Nations. The affection, admiration and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign. And, as every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humor and an unerring ability always to see the best in people. I pay tribute to my Mother's memory and I honor her life of service."

The king noted that his life "will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities," adding, "It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others."

Charles, who became heir to the throne at age 3 after his mother became queen and was the Britain's longest-ever king-in-waiting prior to her death, also praised his "darling wife," Camilla, who now becomes Queen Consort. He said, "I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much."