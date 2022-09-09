Kate Middleton's Parents Send Love to Royal Family After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Party Pieces, the company Kate Middleton's Mom, Carole Middleton, runs posted a social media tribute following the Queen's death on Sept. 8

Watch: Prince William & Kate Middleton's Titles Change After Queen's Death

Kate Middleton's family is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Following news of Her Majesty's passing on Sept. 8, Party Pieces—which is a party supply company created by Kate's mother Carole Middleton—issued a heartfelt note celebrating the Queen's legacy

"RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the Sept. 9 post read. "We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen. For over 70 years she dedicated her life to service for the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth."

The message continued, "We offer our heartfelt sympathy to The Royal Family at this time of great sadness."

Earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth II had made history as the longest-serving monarch in British history, marking 70 years on the throne, which was commemorated by her Platinum Jubilee

Prior to her passing, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Sept. 8 that doctors were "concerned" with the Queen's health. At the time, they noted that they recommended she "remain under medical supervision."

Queen Elizabeth II Celebrated Across the World as Mourners Pay Tribute

Shortly after, royal family members including Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Andrew traveled to Scotland to be the Queen's side.

The Queen's eldest son Prince Charles became King immediately following her passing. He later shared an emotional tribute honoring his mother and her time on the throne. 

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," King Charles III said in a statement shared by Buckingham Palace on Sept. 8. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother."

He added, "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

