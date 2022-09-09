Kate Middleton's Parents Send Love to Royal Family After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Watch : Prince William & Kate Middleton's Titles Change After Queen's Death

Kate Middleton's family is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Following news of Her Majesty's passing on Sept. 8, Party Pieces—which is a party supply company created by Kate's mother Carole Middleton—issued a heartfelt note celebrating the Queen's legacy.

"RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the Sept. 9 post read. "We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen. For over 70 years she dedicated her life to service for the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth."

The message continued, "We offer our heartfelt sympathy to The Royal Family at this time of great sadness."

Earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth II had made history as the longest-serving monarch in British history, marking 70 years on the throne, which was commemorated by her Platinum Jubilee.

Prior to her passing, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Sept. 8 that doctors were "concerned" with the Queen's health. At the time, they noted that they recommended she "remain under medical supervision."