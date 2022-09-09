A Murder Mystery Series Set Against The Phantom of the Opera Is Coming to Peacock

The Show Must Go On is set behind the scenes during the making of a fictitious version of The Phantom of the Opera. Get all the details on the upcoming Peacock show.

All I Ask of You is to listen up about Peacock's new series

On Sept. 9, the NBCUniversal streamer landed a "darkly comedic murder mystery anthology series" titled The Show Must Go On, E! News can confirm. Each season will take place in the days leading up to a major live televised event—and the first just so happens to be a fictitious version of the world-famous musical, The Phantom of the Opera.

That's right: For the first time in history, Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical will be used as part of a television series. 

Season one is set behind the scenes during a fictional staging of the musical. Per the Peacock project's logline, The Phantom of the Opera's cast and crew will have to not only put on a giant live production of the beloved musical, but also contend with "endless production problems, warring stars, mounting network pressures, and, oh yeah, the gruesome and untimely death of one of the leads."

photos
Everything We Know About Peacock’s Vampire Academy

"With a murderer on the loose and a Phantom to contend with," the description continues, "the whole cast and crew will have to come together to put on the greatest show of their lives...that is—if they can live long enough to make it to the final curtain."

Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

Developing The Show Must Go On for Lionsgate will be multiple Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer Austin Winsberg, in partnership with Lloyd Webber, Robert Greenblatt, and The Tannenbaum Company. The anthology was written by Winsberg, who will executive produce along with Lloyd Webber, Greenblatt, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, and Richard Shepard, who is also set to direct. 

The television series is the latest accolade achieved by The Phantom of the Opera, which has been seen by over 135 million people in over 181 cities worldwide. The award-winning musical also holds the record for the longest running show on Broadway and the second longest running West End musical.

The Show Must Go On does not yet have a premiere date, but you can read on for a roundup of other upcoming TV series.

