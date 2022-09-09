King Charles III Sends Love to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in Emotional Speech After Queen's Death

Watch : King Charles Speaks Out After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing

As the royal family enters a new chapter, King Charles III is sending love to all of its members. That includes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved to California after stepping down as senior royals.

One day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles—in his first address to the nation as the new sovereign—gave his well-wishes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan," Charles said, "as they continue to build their lives overseas."

Despite any reported tension, Harry and Meghan are currently in the U.K. and will remain there following the death of the Queen on Sept. 8. The duke even traveled to Scotland to be with his father and fellow family members in the hours after the monarch's passing.

In Charles' speech on Sept. 9, he reflected on his mom's legacy and his family's time of mourning.