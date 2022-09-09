King Charles III Sends Love to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in Emotional Speech After Queen's Death

As the royal family enters a new chapter, King Charles III is sending love to all of its members. That includes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved to California after stepping down as senior royals.
One day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles—in his first address to the nation as the new sovereign—gave his well-wishes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan," Charles said, "as they continue to build their lives overseas."
Despite any reported tension, Harry and Meghan are currently in the U.K. and will remain there following the death of the Queen on Sept. 8. The duke even traveled to Scotland to be with his father and fellow family members in the hours after the monarch's passing.
In Charles' speech on Sept. 9, he reflected on his mom's legacy and his family's time of mourning.
"I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow," he began. "Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen–my beloved Mother–was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example. Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."
"Alongside the personal grief that all my family are feeling, we also share with so many of you in the United Kingdom," he continued, "in all the countries where The Queen was Head of State, in the Commonwealth and across the world, a deep sense of gratitude for the more than seventy years in which my Mother, as Queen, served the people of so many nations."
Later, Charles sent love to his eldest son Prince William and Kate Middleton, while also confirming their new titles.
"As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me," Charles said. "He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades. Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty."
Added the 73-year-old, "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."