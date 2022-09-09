Season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Plus, Noble has a sneak peek at what we can expect out of the girls' season two arcs: Leighton (Renée Rapp) will be continuing her coming-out journey as Noble says she "continues to grow into that confidence," while Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) will dive into her relationship with Canaan (Christopher Meyer) as the soccer season ends.

And, in a twist, party-girl Bela (Amrit Kaur) might not be continuing her old season one ways.

"I think Bela might be ready to enter into a relationship," Noble says. "Bela is a stand-in for a lot of people in their college experience, which is that she doesn't really know what she wants. And I think depending on the day of the week, she might think that she's ready to be in a relationship with someone, or she might still be in that flavor-of-the-week fun party vibe where she just wants to meet new people all the time and not be pinned down.

"That's a journey that we could see Bela going through this season, kind of figuring out, where is she at?" he continues. "Is she ready to date, for the first time in her life probably?"