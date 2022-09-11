Monarch's Joshua Sasse Details the "Surreal" Experience He Had Working With Shania Twain

Watch : Harry Styles & Shania Twain's ICONIC Coachella 2022 Duet

Shania Twain is still the one.

On the new Fox drama Monarch, premiering Sept. 11, Twain and fellow country superstars Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and Little Big Town make guest appearances as themselves throughout the season.

Monarch stars Susan Sarandon as fictional country music legend Dottie Cantrell Roman, the head of the powerful Roman family whose scandalous dealings in and outside of the music industry are the talk of Nashville.

While working with Sarandon—and an ensemble cast featuring Trace Adkins, Anna Friel and Beth Ditto—provided the bulk of the juicy drama, for Joshua Sasse, who plays Dottie's son and the CEO of Monarch Entertainment Luke Roman, it was one of the show's A-list guest stars who really got him flustered.

"It was surreal for me working with Shania, because Shania is playing Shania," Sasse exclusively told E! News. "We had a scene in her dressing room and we rehearsed on set, so we hadn't really met each other before we went straight into this rehearsal."