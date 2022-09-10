These Episodes of The Crown Offer a Peek Into Queen Elizabeth II's Royal World

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Updates: Mourning, Funeral & Royal Succession

Queen Elizabeth II has died, and we're paying homage to her by binge-watching our favorite episodes of The Crown.

The iconic royal ascended the British throne in February 1952 and reigned for 70 years before her death on Sept. 8. So it's no wonder that her fascinating life became the inspiration for Netflix's Emmy-winning series.

Depicting the highs and lows of her royal world, The Crown goes inside the most impactful moments that shaped Queen Elizabeth II into the most famous monarch in the world. From the death of her beloved father, King George VI, to the drama surrounding King Charles' tumultuous marriage to Princess Diana, the period drama reminds viewers that being the queen isn't all garden parties and royal weddings.

Even Prince Harry, who has admitted to watching some of the show, told James Corden in February that The Crown "gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that." Yet, he did emphasize that the show is fictional and "loosely based on the truth."