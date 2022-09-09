Quantum Leap's Action-Packed First Trailer Is Here

NBC is once again taking viewers on a journey through time.
The network debuted the first trailer for Quantum Leap on Sept. 8, and much like the beloved '90s television show, the continuation looks to be filled to the brim with action.
In the trailer, we meet physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), who's suddenly found himself in the year 1985—and in someone else's body. But before he can even attempt to understand what's happening, he realizes that he's in the body of a getaway driver for a group of robbers who are now running toward him as a bank's alarm sounds.
Thankfully for Ben, the robbers aren't alone. With them is Addison Augustine (Caitlin Bassett), who quickly informs Ben that she's a hologram from the future.
"Your name is Dr. Ben Song. You're from the year 2022," Addison says once they make it out of the heist unharmed. "You are the lead physicist on a top-secret project called Quantum Leap. You're a time traveler."
Not just any time traveler, though. Adds Addison, "You leap into people to help them or someone around them, changing history for the better."
If Ben wasn't overwhelmed during the bank robbery, he certainly is now. However, Addison makes one last remark that's surprisingly reassuring: "No matter what happens, I am going to be with you every step of the way until we get you home."
The trailer goes on to offer a sneak peek at Ben's other leaps to come, including those into an astronaut in space, a soldier jumping out of a plane and a boxer in the ring about to get punched.
As NBC previously announced, the new Quantum leap takes place nearly 30 years after Scott Bakula's Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, Ben's leading a team that has "been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it."
"Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past," the network's description continues, "leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it."
In addition to Lee and Bassett, the continuation also stars Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee.
Quantum Leap premieres Monday, Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.
